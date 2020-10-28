Georgia Father organizes Rallies to shed light on Injustice
Father trying to unite with his son issues Nationwide plea.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krishner Prendergast has launched a nationwide campaign to enlist the media in helping locate his son. To call attention to the situation, Prendergast has organized two rallies at the Newton County Courthouse. Attendees are asked to adhere to health advisories in place by wearing a mask and respecting social distancing recommendations.
When: 8AM-2PM on Friday, October 30th and Monday, November 2nd
Where: Newton County Courthouse (1132 Usher St NW # 338, Covington, GA 30014)
Prendergast is pleading with the courts to intercede quickly and ensure the safe return of his son by requesting an injunction immediately. He fears his son is in imminent danger after Georgia judge, Eugene Benton, ordered the minor return to his mother. This action is the second issuance by Judge Benton that has put the five-year-old in an unstable and potentially unsafe environment to include leaving him unattended in a car, which was reported to 911. Two private investigators, one in Georgia and one in Michigan, were hired to further document parental behavior.
The family plans to file damages in civil court against the two dialysis clinics that employed the mother for violating CDC guidelines by bringing the child into a hazardous area at her workplace. The order of returning the child to the custodian in question was issued by Benton on October 1st, 2018, and currently on October 5th, 2020. Furthermore, the family is asking for a full stop investigation by the Judicial Commission on the misjudgment and overreach committed by Judge Benton, in this case and other instances.
Playbook Media Group is coordinating media coverage; to organize a press conference, or for scheduling interviews, obtaining graphic files, and legal documentation, contact Marie Driven.
Legal Contact: Attorney at Law Scott Basham, 470-519-3855.
Marie Driven
Playbook Media Group
marie@playbookmg.com