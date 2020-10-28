Route 28 Traffic Counter Installation Thursday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing short-term traffic stoppages on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, October 29 weather permitting.

Traffic counter installation on Route 28 in each direction between the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) and Tarentum/New Kensington (Exit 14) interchanges will occur from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday. Single lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages of 10 minutes or less will occur as needed during installation.

Please use caution when traveling in the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

