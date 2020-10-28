Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 28 Traffic Counter Installation Thursday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing short-term traffic stoppages on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, October 29 weather permitting.

Traffic counter installation on Route 28 in each direction between the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) and Tarentum/New Kensington (Exit 14) interchanges will occur from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday. Single lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages of 10 minutes or less will occur as needed during installation.

Please use caution when traveling in the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

