Southbound Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Electrical Work Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing electrical work on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 855) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur today, Wednesday, October 28 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur in the outbound (southbound) direction on the Boulevard of the Allies between the Liberty Bridge and the overhead pedestrian bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday as crews evaluate and repair an electrical power cable.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #