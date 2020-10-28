MEDIA ADVISORY: RIZE Showcases New Options for Improving Patient Outcomes with Safe, Full Color 3D Printing
At AM Medical Summit, RIZE shows 3D printing advances for creating full color functional medical models with safe scan-to-part workflows in hospitals, clinicsCONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIZE, Inc. , an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company bringing industrial 3D printing to all users and a World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 Technology Pioneer, will review innovations in 3D printing applications for functional medical models made directly from CT scan and MRI files, and the improved patient outcomes enabled by these new 3D printing technologies and materials. The discussion will take place at the AM Medical Summit virtual event, powered by the American Society for Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
As digital medical images proliferate, healthcare teams are eager to expand their use of 3D printing to customize pre-operative guides and anatomical models – unaware of recent research on emissions generated by traditional 3D printing processes. RIZE CEO Andy Kalambi will survey new scan-to-print intelligent workflows that dramatically compress the time required for a durable, functional model in hand, at approximately 10% of the cost of typical medical model – and the UL GREENGUARD safety certification program that assures 3D printing safety at the point of care.
RIZE’s Kalambi will detail other new options available for creating medical models for orthopedic, cardiology, and oncology applications that
• Empower clinicians and innovators with 3D print creation anytime, anywhere – reducing time, costs, and complexity by having a safe 3D printer on-site, while ensuring health and safety with certified hardware and USP Class VI materials suitable for medical applications.
• Leverage AI driven workflows for speed and accuracy – to optimize research and patient and family education.
• Enable document describe, identify functions for parts in preclinical studies, medical device prototypes and medical models – using QR codes and other markings printed inside the model itself, including markings that provide patient codes and medical records numbers, landmarking and CPT codes.
• Full color for greater effectiveness – allowing color to say far more than words alone in 3D printed anatomical parts that highlight bone density, cutting regions stress points and enhanced intelligence.
WHAT: Improving Patient Outcomes with Safe, Full Color 3D Printing
WHO: Andy Kalambi, president and CEO of RIZE, a 3D printing innovator
WHEN: Wednesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 29, 2020
WHERE: Virtual presentation. Registration at the RIZE On Demand link or contact Mary Kae Marinac at mk@mkmarinac.com for details.
For more information visit www.rize3d.com.
About RIZE
RIZE Inc. is an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company based in Concord MA that is focused on enabling sustainable and inclusive innovation. RIZE is the only 3D printing firm named to the World Economic Forum 2020 Technology Pioneers list and is known for its commitment to sustainable practices in 3D printing. It is also the first 3D printing company in the world to receive the UL GREENGUARD certification for health and safety for its printers, materials and inks.
RIZE’s unique patented 3D printing technology enables production of full color, functional parts in homes/offices/factories/point-of-care settings using safe, non-toxic materials that are engineered for strength and durability. Applications include full color functional prototypes, medical models, customized tools and fixtures and urban lifestyle items.
RIZE designs, manufactures, and distributes complete additive manufacturing systems which include hardware, software and composite polymer materials and functional inks. RIZE serves three customer segments – academia, life sciences and industrial manufacturing – with marquee customers including NASA, Festo, Rutgers University, Virginia Tech, American Axles, Zimmer Biomet and Merck. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com.
Contact:
Dorian Latchague
Digital Marketing Lead
RIZE
+1 978-699-3085
dorian.latchague@rize3d.com
MaryKae Marinac
MKM Corporate Communications
+1 978-685-3136
