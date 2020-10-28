Master Fluid Solutions Promotes Aaron W Wright to Vice President of Technology
Master Fluid Solutions promotes Aaron W Wright to extend its leadership position in bringing innovative metalworking technologies to the marketplace.PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions promotes Aaron Wright to Vice President of Technology to spearhead the global strategic efforts to extend and solidify its leadership position in metalworking fluid innovation and technology. Master Fluids Solutions continues to invest in the development of state-of- the-art cutting and grinding fluids to surpass their worldwide customers’ ever-increasing needs for more efficient metalworking fluids that deliver exactly what is needed directly to the point of cut.
“As Vice President of Technology, Aaron will drive our global strategic effort to maintain and improve our position as the innovation and technology leader for metalworking fluids, focusing on better and faster execution within technology and product development”, stated Jerrold T. Lundquist, Operating CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board.
Recently, Mr. Wright has been driving cross functional teams to greatly improve efficiencies in worldwide operational processes. Mr. Wright will manage all of the technology innovation teams throughout the globe to increase Master Fluid Solutions’ speed to bring new technologies to the metalworking marketplace.
“We are excited that Aaron is joining the leadership team. With his broad experience across all business functions, and his passion for innovation and technology, Master Fluid Solutions will deliver on our goal of delivering advanced fluid technology that directly benefits our customers”, commented, Paul Madden, Global VP of Sales.
Aaron Wright joined Master Fluid Solutions in 1997 and has been a key player in shaping the trajectory of Master Fluid Solutions. Throughout his tenure, he has held positions of increasing scope and responsibility including regional and global roles in sales, marketing, technical, business systems, and operations. In each of these positions, he proved himself an effective and capable leader. His previous experience includes the electronics industry, working for both Hewlett-Packard and Foxconn Electronics. Aaron earned a Bachelor of Arts in History, from Hillsdale College.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX®, fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluidsolutions.com.
Photo link: https://pdocs.masterchemical.com/mcc/docs/db-i/employee-2442/Aaron-Wright-2442x2442at72.jpg
Photo caption: Master Fluid Solutions’, Aaron Wright is promoted to Vice President of Technology
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn