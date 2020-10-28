2020 Qingdao Innovation Festival kicks off
With the theme of "Creative Innovation and Entrepreneurship", the festival explores the development opportunities of science, innovation, industry and economyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qingdao Innovation Festival kicked off at Qingdao International Convention Center on October 28. With the theme of "Creative Innovation and Entrepreneurship", the Innovation Festival explores the development opportunities of science and innovation, industry and economy under the changing circumstances.
At the opening ceremony, the Qingdao Science and Technology Innovation Decision-Making Consultation Expert Committee was established, which will further improve the decision-making consultancy system of Qingdao City.
The National Information Center released the "2020 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cities Ecological Index Research Report" at the opening ceremony. Qingdao once again leads in the scores of the urban innovation and entrepreneurship ecological performance index. The ranking has improved by 2 places compared with 2018, and is among the 18 pioneers in the country Ranked 10th among the cities.
At the press conference, ten key projects were signed, covering the medical and health industry, industrial Internet platforms, industrial technology research and other fields. It will further gather high-end innovative resources, optimize the industrial layout of Qingdao, create multiple highlands for integration of production and innovation, and drive radiation Industrial development in surrounding areas.
The 2020 Qingdao Innovation Festival will last for 7 days. The Innovation Festival gathers industry leaders and leading companies to set up a stage for display and exchanges for technological innovation entrepreneurs. Activities held during the period include the new species explosion (Qingdao) innovation release, the national science and innovation figure TED speech, the 2020 Intelligent Computing and Blockchain Federation Conference, 2020 China-Japan-Korea Innovation Season, Qingdao Science Innovation Forum, iCAN Science and Technology Innovation Festival, China (Qingdao) Smart Travel Ecological Conference and High-tech Zone High-quality Development Forum, Industrial Internet Theme Exhibition.
Qingdao Innovation Festival is guided by the National Information Center, Qingdao Municipal Government, Shandong Provincial Department of Science and Technology, and Shandong Industrial Technology Research Jointly sponsored by the Institute.
