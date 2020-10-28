SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces It Is Investigating Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1% Timothy L. Miles, Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles It Is Investigating Expedia Group, Inc. On Behalf of former Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (LEXEA, LEXEB) Shareholders

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

We fight everyday, as we have the last 20 yesrs, to protect shareholder rights, enhance shareholder protections, recover losses for defrauded investors, and seek reform through enhanced governance” — Timothy L. Miles

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles , who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) potentially violated federal securities laws in connection with its June 2019 merger and acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB). Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company that operates worldwide.If you suffered a loss due to Expedia Group's misconduct, click here Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Merger with Liberty Expedia Holdings (LEXEA, LEXEB) Harmed InvestorsIn June 2019, Expedia acquired Liberty Expedia in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of agreement, Expedia issued 0.360 shares of Expedia common stock to each former holder of Liberty Expedia series A common stock and series B common stock. At the time of the merger, Expedia’s SEC filings failed to disclose material information and negative trends that were already adversely impacting Expedia’s business. When Expedia disclosed the impact of these adverse trends after the merger, Expedia's stock price plummeted causing former Liberty shareholders to suffer severe losses.Expedia Shareholders Urged to Contact the FirmIf you purchased Expedia securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.About Timothy L. MilesTimothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2020 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AVPreeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble(2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).Contact:Timothy L. Miles, Esq.Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles124 Shiloh RidgeHendersonville, TN 37075Telephone: (855-846-6529)Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.comWebsite: www.timmileslaw.com SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%