The LMGI & RNCI Partner to Promote Inclusivity & Equity with Native American Film Career Development Program

Photo Credit: Joanelle Romero, RNCI Founder/President Location Managers Guild International Logo

The inaugural program launches with a virtual Master Class on November 5, 2020 during the 25th RNCI Red Nation International Film Festival.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL & RED NATION CELEBRATION INSTITUTE PARTNER TO PROMOTE INCLUSIVITY & EQUITY WITH NATIVE AMERICAN FILM CAREER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is pleased to announce their partnership with Red Nation Celebration Institute (RNCI) in their initiative to train Native Americans to be qualified Location Professionals which, along with their knowledge of and sensitivity to Native culture and the land, will make them invaluable assets to film productions and their own Native communities.

The inaugural program launches with a virtual Master Class with four LMGI Location Managers on November 5, 2020 during the 25th RNCI Red Nation International Film Festival. (https://www.rednationff.com/event/the-visual-and-technical-information-for-locations-and-career-development/)

Location Professionals help Directors and Production Designers bring their visions to life with the right film locations. The LMGI is dedicated to working with RNCI to train Native Americans to be Location Professionals and Tribal Film Liaisons, in an effort to promote inclusivity in the film industry and bring revenue to Native communities.

“RNCI’s new program is an opportunity to address inclusion and equity in the film industry. It is critical to bring economic development to our Native homelands moving forward during and after this pandemic. It’s a perfect time to line this program up globally and continue to partner with film commissions, guilds, studios, corporations and other resources to create this pipeline,” said Joanelle Romero, Founder/President Red Nation Celebration Institute, member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, first Native filmmaker to be short-listed for an Academy Award®.

“We at the Location Managers Guild International are excited to partner with Red Nation Celebration Institute to bring the art of location managing to Native Americans through seminars, panels and other initiatives. We look forward to working with RNCI to develop these projects over the coming years for the benefit of Native Americans across the country,” said Mike Fantasia, LMGI President, Feature Film Location Manager.

Current RNCI Global Film & Television Location Scouting and Management Career Development partners include: Location Managers Guild International, FilmLA, NYC Media & Entertainment, New Mexico Film Office, Kentucky Film Commission Office, Neighbor Island Film Group, Neighbor Islands Movie and Television Consortium, Nebraska Film Association, Nebraska Film Office and Red Nation Television Network.

###

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI):

The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. We support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation. For more information about the LMGI, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @The_LMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.

About Red Nation Celebration Institute: RNCI is the first and largest Global Women-led enterprise, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit founded in 1995 to empower American Indian & Indigenous storytellers and create systemic change through the arts from the Native perspective. Home of Red Nation International Film Festival, Red Nation Awards, Red Nation Television Network, Native Women in FILM, Native Youth Matter and Why We Wear Red. For more information about RNCI visit RedNationff.com. Follow RNCI on Facebook @RedNationFF, Twitter @NDNCinema, IG @rednationfilmfestival.

PRESS CONTACTS:

LMGI: Cheri Warner // Erick Yamagata //Weissman/Markovitz Communications // 818.760.8995 // cheri@publicity4all.com // erick@publicity4all.com //locationmanagers.org

Red Nation Media: Linda Tenequer // 818.665.5753 // rncimedia@gmail.com // www.RedNationFF.com; https://www.rednationff.com/23175-2/