*Updated with Additional Photos* Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in Burglary Two Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the below locations.

Second District

  • At approximately 12:55 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-153-650

 

Fourth District

  • At approximately 1:01 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-153-667

 

The suspects, in this case, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Third District

  • At approximately 1:06 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-153-652

 

The suspects and a vehicle of interest, in this case, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

 

https://youtu.be/2_LKdo-2-Wk

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

