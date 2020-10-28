Homeless Not Toothless Founder, Dr. Jay Grossman, Celebrates Successful Event With Praise From L.A. Mayor

Dr. Jay Grossman Dr. Jay Grossman and Associates Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday October 10th, Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry, Dr. Jay Grossman, celebrated the 10,000th day for his acclaimed and award-winning dental charity, Homeless Not Toothless. Founder and Navy veteran, Dr. Jay Grossman, celebrated another day in service to homeless veterans by opening his office from 10 am-2 pm with approximately 20 UCLA dentists present. Overall, he raised more than $5 million in total dental care for homeless veterans since the inception.

After serving in the Navy during the Persian Gulf war, Dr. Grossman a former Lieutenant in the US Navy is now helping veterans, who have had a hard time transitioning out of the service, get the dental care they need and deserve with the help of over 1000 volunteer dentists, assistants, and hygienists.

Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) is a 501C(3) nonprofit (TIN: 200615767) dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to homeless veterans, foster youth, and low-income persons in Los Angeles, bringing back one smile at a time. The organization also aims to empower the homeless and underserved by providing access to becoming part of the mainstream workforce again through their community partners. Dr. Grossman states, “With the help of 30 volunteers, over $28,000 of pro bono dental care was given through Homeless Not Toothless to deserving veterans and women of domestic abuse”.

With the acknowledgment of accomplishment and commendation from Mayor Garcetti, Homeless Not Toothless did approximately $28,000 worth of free dental work in a single day. “I send my congratulations and gratitude to the Homeless Not Toothless coalition of dental volunteers, in celebration of your 10,000th day of service,” praises Garcetti.

“By offering dental services to homeless veterans, you have given hope and light to so many of our most vulnerable neighbors.” Garcetti continues, “My heartfelt thanks go out to all of your volunteers from across the City, for donating their time and valuable skills and services to lift up those who need the most support from all of us. Many thanks for everything you do.”

Homeless Not Toothless has provided more than 60,000 Los Angeles residents with pro-bono dental care since 1992. Homeless Not Toothless is grateful for the hundreds of foundations, private donors, and companies that have stepped forward and become donors of Homeless Not Toothless.

-----------------

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

https://www.conciergedentistry.com/

Concierge Dentistry

11980 San Vicente Blvd #507

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 820-0123