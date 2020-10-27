Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Exquisite Villa Wind Song in Cabarete, Dominican Republic

Villa Wind Song at Sea Horse Ranch The ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle Soaring ceilings provide a breezy, beachy vibe Magnificent pool terrace steps to a private beach Exclusive Sea Horse Ranch near Puerto Plata

Villa Wind Song, located in the exclusive gated community of Sea Horse Ranch, Cabarete, Dominican Republic, is now Under Contract.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Villa Wind Song, located in the exclusive Sea Horse Ranch resort in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, is pending sale following an active auction with 7 registered bidders, in cooperation with listing agent Bernhard Tietz, and buyer’s agent Kelvin Perez Ovalles of KPerez Consulting.

Previously offered for $5 million, the property sold No Reserve October 22nd via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

After a year on the traditional market, the global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 6 weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 36,000+ website/page views, 1,170 prospects, and 30 showings by interested buyers.

With private beachfront access along Dominican Republic’s north coast and just a few miles from the world famous "Kite Beach and Playa Encuentro Surf Park”, the entertainment-ready villa offers a resort-style pool terrace with a cabana bar and all the luxury amenities of the gated Sea Horse Ranch community.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Villa Wind Song will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.