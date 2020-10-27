VSP Press Release // Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 19B403334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-East, Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME:7/28/2020 Approximately 1:30 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: A field in Castleton VT, adjacent to Main Street

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Jacob A. Lorman

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual

assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 28th 2019, Vermont State Police BCI began an investigation into an

alleged sexual assault that occurred during the overnight hours of July 27th

into July 28th, 2019 in Castleton VT.

At the conclusion of this lengthy investigation, it was determined that Jacob A.

Lorman sexually assaulted an adult female acquaintance while attending a party,

during the early morning hours of July 28th, 2019.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-26-2020 9 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Not available. Defendant will appear for booking at VSP Rutland

within 30 days of the above arraignment date.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690