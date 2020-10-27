VSP Press Release // Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 19B403334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-East, Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME:7/28/2020 Approximately 1:30 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: A field in Castleton VT, adjacent to Main Street
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Jacob A. Lorman
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual
assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 28th 2019, Vermont State Police BCI began an investigation into an
alleged sexual assault that occurred during the overnight hours of July 27th
into July 28th, 2019 in Castleton VT.
At the conclusion of this lengthy investigation, it was determined that Jacob A.
Lorman sexually assaulted an adult female acquaintance while attending a party,
during the early morning hours of July 28th, 2019.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-26-2020 9 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Not available. Defendant will appear for booking at VSP Rutland
within 30 days of the above arraignment date.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690