I-35 Twin Ports Interchange project, traffic updates (Oct. 27, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists traveling on I-35 will continue to encounter lane closures through the end of October as crews construct median crossovers near 27th Avenue West and near the Garfield Avenue overpass in Duluth. I-35 will return to two lanes of traffic in each direction the first week of November. Ramp closures will begin November 2, at 27th Avenue West.

Current restrictions:

Northbound I-35 left lane closure from just south of 27th Avenue West bridge to just north of the Garfield Avenue overpass. This closure will be removed by Monday, Nov. 2, weather permitting.

Southbound I-35 left lane closure starting just north of the Garfield Avenue overpass and ending at the Garfield Avenue overpass. This closure will be removed by Sunday, Nov. 1, weather permitting.

Southbound left lane closure from just north of 27th Avenue West bridge to just south of 27th Avenue West. This closure will be removed by Sunday, Nov. 1, weather permitting.

Upcoming Restrictions : Monday, Nov. 2:

The southbound I-35 exit ramp to 27th Avenue West and the 27th Avenue West ramp onto northbound I-35 will close for one week.

Temporary pavement widening will occur throughout the week on northbound I-35 between the 27th Avenue West on ramp and I-535 on the right side.

Monday, Nov. 9:

The northbound I-35 exit ramp to 27th Avenue West and the 27th Avenue West ramp onto southbound I-35 will close for one week.

Friday, Nov. 13 (evening) through Sunday, Nov. 15:

Northbound and southbound I-35 will close at 27th Avenue West for the demolition of the 27th Avenue West Bridge. During this closure traffic will be routed up and down the ramps at 27th Avenue West.

Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra time and check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project visit https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/, or call the Twin Ports Interchange Hotline at 218-343-3748. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.

###