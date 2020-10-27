Sign Structure Inspections this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sign structure inspections in various locations in Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday through Friday, October 28-30 weather permitting.

Sign inspection work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according the following schedule:

Wednesday and Thursday, October 28-29

Friday, October 30

Single-lane restriction on southbound East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037) at the Tri-Boro Expressway in East Pittsburgh Borough

Single-lane restriction on eastbound Braddock Avenue (Route 2083) approaching the Tri-Boro Expressway in East Pittsburgh Borough

Single-lane alternating traffic on the Port Vue/15th Avenue Bridge (Route 2096) in Port Vue Borough and the City of McKeesport

Single-lane alternating traffic on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge (Route 2114) in the cities of Duquesne and McKeesport

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the routine inspection activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

