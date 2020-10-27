Seven additional community trout ponds ready for anglers to catch trout

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at seven additional community trout ponds across Iowa as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.

The following locations have been stocked and are ready for anglers to catch trout: Marr Park Pond (Ainsworth), Discovery Park Pond (Muscatine), Wilson Lake (Fort Madison), Ottumwa Park Pond (Ottumwa), Liberty Centre Pond (North Liberty), Prairie Park Pond (Cedar Rapids) and Bacon Creek Pond (Sioux City).

All fall community trout stockings will be unannounced and there will not be any family fishing events to help reduce the crowd size at stocking locations and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Check our website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout and watch for future press releases to find out when the remaining community trout locations have been stocked. All community trout stocking locations should be stocked by November 4th.

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners such as a panther martin or mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to the coldwater streams in northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Find more information about trout fishing in Iowa including our Community Trout Stocking Program on the DNR trout fishing webpage.