Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual squirrel and rabbit hunting workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free virtual workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook squirrel and rabbit to individuals who have little to no hunting experience.

This virtual workshop consists of one online knowledge and skills building session with instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient small game hunters.

“For those interested in the small game hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting squirrels and rabbits such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, clean and cook small game.

The course is geared for participants 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space online will be limited so register right way to ensure your spot. The course will be held Nov. 10 and will cover topics such as habitat and biology, hunting regulations, strategies, equipment and cooking. For more information and to begin the registration process please visit:

Nov. 10: https://www.register-ed.com/ events/view/163539

The program is provided through a partnership with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.