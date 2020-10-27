Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New opinion: Oct. 27

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions

Discover Bank v. Bolinske, Sr. 2020 ND 228 Docket No.: 20200098 Filing Date: 10/27/2020 Case Type: DEBTOR/CREDITOR Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: This Court will not consider documents in a party’s appendix that did not appear in the district court’s record under N.D.R.App.P. 30(a)(1). A party is not entitled to oral argument on a motion to vacate unless they follow the requirements of N.D.R.Ct. 3.2(a)(3) and secure a time for the argument within 14 days of the request. Issues not adequately briefed will not be addressed on appeal. A party’s appearance, without a pleading showing a meritorious defense, does not protect a party from default judgment. The district court was not required under N.D.R.Civ.P. 52(a)(3) to set forth findings of fact in its order denying the motion to vacate.

