Representative Collier’s Seventh Annual 'Reading With The Rep.' event Reimagined

by: Rep. Collier, Nicole

10/23/2020

Annual educational initiative puts the spotlight on children’s literacy

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Friday, October 23, 2020

No need to fret about going door-to-door on All Hollow’s Eve, because state Representative Nicole Collier’s annual ‘Reading With The Rep.’ children’s reading event is back! Its eponymous return will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the East Regional Library, located at 6301 Bridge Street in Fort Worth. Join Representative Collier and special guests as they celebrate the season in this fun, free and educational literacy event.

In recognition of the challenges presented by a global pandemic, this year’s ‘Reading With The Rep.’ has been reinvented as a drive-thru parade. Parents and guardians will stay in their cars as they drive through to the east area of the library’s parking lot.

