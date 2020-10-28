Investors Bank Named ‘Best Big Bank in New Jersey’ by Newsweek
Offering Board Array of Services Including High Performing Mobile App, Low Fees, and Competitive Interest Rates
We thrive on strong relationships with our customers, who want banking to be easy, convenient, and safe.”SHORT HILLS , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank has been named the “Best Big Bank in New Jersey” in Newsweek’s first-ever ranking of financial institutions.
— Investors Bank Chairman & CEO Kevin Cummings
The “America’s Best Banks 2021” rankings were released in the magazine’s Oct. 9 issue, as Newsweek acknowledged the pandemic has reshaped banking, driving consumers to seek out reliable customer service and robust online banking options.
Newsweek, in a partnership with LendingTree, evaluated more than 2,500 U.S. financial institutions to determine leaders in 19 best-in-class categories, including the best big and small bank in each state. The “Best Big Bank” rankings were specifically based on a “winning combination of low fees, competitive interest rates and a broad array of services, including a variety of loans and a high performing mobile app.”
“It is a great honor to be recognized as the ‘Best Big Bank in New Jersey’. Our commitment to develop and support a digital platform that enhances the customer experience has paid significant dividends,” said Investors Bank Chairman & CEO Kevin Cummings. He also said Investors employees worked collaboratively to ensure online and mobile banking applications are responsive to customers’ needs. “We always will put the customer first,” said Cummings.
“We thrive on strong relationships with our customers, who want banking to be easy, convenient, and safe,” said Cummings. “Our digital platform enabled our customers to safely manage their accounts during the pandemic. We are proud that we were able to keep our branches open. That was important to us and to our customers.”
Investors Bank has designed its mobile banking services for ease and flexibility and provides a “digital concierge” to offer assistance as needed.
Investors Bank President & COO Domenick Cama credited the Newsweek recognition to the dedication and commitment of Investors Bank’s employees. “This recognition is a testament to the conscientious and diligent work of our employees,” said Cama. “They meet and exceed expectations by actively listening to our customers every day, not just in the branches or in their offices, but side-by-side as they work in the communities with businesses and nonprofits. They understand that each customer is an individual with specific needs.”
Cama said the recognition from Newsweek is also an affirmation of Investors’ commitment to providing superior products and services with each customer engagement. “We want our customers to know we hear and understand their needs,” said Cama.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and treasury management products for consumers and businesses. In 2020, Newsweek named Investors Bank the “Best Big Bank in New Jersey.” Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
