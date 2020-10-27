Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mississippi Connects Device Deliveries Oct. 19-21

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: October 19, 2020

WHO: Nine Mississippi School Districts scheduled to receive computer devices

WHAT: The Mississippi Legislature allocated $200 million through two laws for Mississippi Connects, so school districts can purchase computer devices and other tools to enable students to continue learning when they are not in a school building. Districts are purchasing nearly 390,000 computer devices, which are being delivered now through November.

WHEN: Monday through Wednesday, October 19-21.

Delivery schedule is subject to change. Contact each district to confirm delivery date, time and location. District directory: https://www.mdek12.org/dd

Future delivery dates will be posted as they become available at mdek12.org/MSConnects. Check this webpage periodically for additional delivery dates.

Delivery schedule

 

