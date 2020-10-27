Veelo Technologies Achieves AS9100D Certification

Veelo Technologies is pleased to announce it has received AS9100D certification for its quality management system.

AS9100D is essential for a company like Veelo that has made the transition from an R&D startup effort into a true and trusted supplier of products within the aerospace and defense industries. ” — Mr. Kyle Hornfeck

AS9100D is the international Quality Management System standard created by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) that governs quality management systems for companies providing goods and services to the aerospace, space, and defense industries. The standard provides supplier requirements and best practices for areas of the business, including the context of the organization, leadership, planning, support, operation, performance evaluation, and improvement.

Mr. Kyle Hornfeck, Quality Manager at Veelo, commented, “AS9100D is essential for a company like Veelo Technologies that has made the transition from an R&D startup effort into a true and trusted supplier of products within the aerospace and defense industries. The certification lets our customers and potential customers know that we are serious about the quality and safety of our products. Adopting these requirements helps us improve and maintain quality, costs, and delivery performance.

According to the Eagle Certification Group’s website, who certified Veelo, “AS9100 certification requires that all elements of the production and supply chain operate to levels of quality and performance that help ensure safety and reliability. AS9100 certification is internationally recognized as the quality management system that provides a foundation for the aircraft and aerospace industries to provide safe, quality products and services. Developed from the framework of the ISO 9001 quality management system standard, it includes requirements for configuration management, reliability, risk management, maintainability, safety, and special processes.”

Mr. Hornfeck added, “Achieving AS9100D certification is a huge accomplishment for us, but it is only just the beginning of our quality journey. The quality management system requires that we continue to execute on our policies and procedures day in and day out, always finding ways to make ourselves better and more valuable to our customer base.”

Veelo’s certification became effective on October 8, 2020 and includes ISO 9001:2015. The certificate can be found on their website. For more information, please contact Veelo Technologies.

About Veelo Technologies

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company’s core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies’ advanced material solutions include electrically conductive materials that produce lightning strike protection and EMI shielding; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA) and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions for composite air vehicles.

The company’s team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense, and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials.