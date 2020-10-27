RICHARD STEGGALL, CEO OF URBAN FT INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Richard Steggall Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
The interview with Richard Steggall was remarkably interesting and informative. Anyone, especially entrepreneurs, can learn from his wisdom and insight.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Steggall, CEO of Urban FT has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series. Richard Steggall, CEO of Urban FT, joins other leading CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Richard Steggall discusses new initiatives at Urban FT, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Richard Steggall joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to their readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
