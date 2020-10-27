» News » 2020 » Prairie State Park observes National Bison Day Nov...

Prairie State Park observes National Bison Day Nov. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 27, 2020 – Park staff at Prairie State Park invites the public on a guided hike to see bison at 1 p.m. Saturday Nov. 7. Missouri State Parks honors these magnificent animals on a day acknowledging the bison as our national mammal. These one-ton beasts once roamed the plains and prairies of North America 60 million strong.

Participants should be prepared for a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bring water, snacks, a hat and sunscreen. Although wearing shorts is not recommended, dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Binoculars will be useful for looking at bison as well as other wildlife that may be out and about. Registration is required and limited to 25 people. Please call 417-843-6711 to register.

Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. Please contact Prairie State Park at 417-843-6711 for additional information

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

