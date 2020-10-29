Sikka Launches SikkaPay 3.0, Simplifying Patient Payments in the Era of Social Distancing
With more than 25 years’ experience in the healthcare industry, Roy Reynolds, Business Manager at Nova Family Dentistry, is focused on achieving growth by leveraging the right provider and technology mix all while maintaining high patient satisfaction.
SikkaPay delivers innovations for social distancing while paying at the practice, QR codes for convenience, and a mobile application for patient engagement
SikkaPay has introduced QR codes as a means of payment acceptance in retail healthcare. A QR code – also known as a Quick Response Code – is a two-dimensional bar code that can be scanned with a smartphone camera. Once scanned, the QR code will redirect to the practice’s secure and compliant website for the user to make a payment. These QR codes can be placed throughout the practice to encourage payment at the time of the visit, or included on printed statements and invoices, and can be unique to each patient. With SikkaPay, it is easy to get the patient to pay on time, every time.
SikkaPay has been deployed across the US and is already handling millions of dollars’ worth of patient payments for Sikka customers, and saving practices thousands of dollars in processing costs. Patients and pet owners have been very quick to adopt the flexible payment channels, including text2pay, mobile payments, and paying directly on the practice’s website, and have already experienced tremendous benefits.
“SikkaPay has been one of the most efficient ways to take control of our finances to get paid faster," said Roy Reynolds, Business Manager of Nova Family Dentistry. “Collecting payments through text2pay and on a web link has been a game changer, enabling our patients to pay quickly and improving our collections by 15%.”
Powered by Sphere, SikkaPay joins Sikka Software’s innovative practice solutions with Sphere’s technology and merchant processing to streamline collections and payment acceptance.
“Sphere is proud to work with a partner such as Sikka which can rapidly adapt its products to meet the changing needs of payments within COVID-19 workflows,” said Steve Rizzuto, Chief Executive Officer of Sphere. “Adopting digital payment methods that keep patients and staff members safe not only solves for today’s challenging environment, but brings lasting improvements to the patient experience.”
“We are excited to announce the availability of SikkaPay 3.0. This innovative solution brings multi-channel payment acceptance capabilities to the retail healthcare industry, across dental, orthodontics, chiropractic, optometry and veterinary practices,” said Rory Byrne, GM of Fintech at Sikka. “With over 34,000 practice installations, and millions of patients and pet owners, we are able to deliver the industry’s richest payment experience and help practices owners accelerate the digital transformation of their businesses.”
About Sikka Software
Sikka Software is helping to rethink the retail healthcare market using a single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Focusing on non-physician practices in dentistry, audiology, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontic and oral surgery, Sikka now has over 34,000 practice installations servicing 120 million patients on its platform. These are businesses where the primary skilled workers are also the owners who need tools to digitize their practices and help them make more real-time, optimized decisions. Sikka's API and cloud platform connect to over 90% of the retail healthcare market, including practice management systems and financial software. For more information, visit www.sikkasoft.com.
About Sphere
Sphere is a software and financial technology company providing integrated solutions that reduce friction and facilitate better and more secure commercial interactions with customers in specialized vertical markets, primarily healthcare, non-profit, transportation and education. Sphere’s integrated payments technology and security software enable its clients to process payments in a way that is highly secure and compliant, integrated with core business software, omnichannel, and processor-neutral. Sphere’s partner-centric focused payments solutions serve small, midsize and enterprise level businesses and software companies in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. For more information, visit www.spherecommerce.com.
Jeff Pickett
Sikka
+1 408-359-3014
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
SikkaPay: Accept Patient Payments in Social Distancing-Friendly Ways