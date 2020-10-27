THE CUDDLY GROUP, INC PARTNERS WITH THE COMPANION ANIMAL PROGRAM TO SUPPORT LOS ANGELES POPULATIONS
By supporting the human-animal bond, it’s believed vulnerable populations will heal and move forward into a brighter future.
We see neglect and abuse everyday that just isn’t the case here. These animals are the center of the universe for their humans and we’re glad we can lend a hand in this small way.”SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUDDLY, a mission-driven fundraising platform dedicated to helping animal welfare organizations worldwide, is partnering with The Giving Spirit to support the distribution of 1k+ Companion Animal Kits to those struggling with homelessness.
Tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles, CA are experiencing homelessness and the stigma surrounding them only compounds their challenges. The bond between humans and animals has proven to be a life-saving difference for these forgotten populations.
CUDDLY’s existence sprouted from the needs of animal rescues and has blossomed to meet the needs of animals regardless of geographic location. Teaming up with The Giving Spirit and donating an initial 140+ kits means moving into a new realm of caring for animal welfare.
“We see neglect and abuse everyday,” said CUDDLY CEO, John Hussey, “that just isn’t the case here. These animals are the center of the universe for their humans and we’re glad we can lend a hand in this small way.”
“The humanization of people begins by seeing people as our neighbor,” said Tom Bagamane, founder of The Giving Spirit, “animals are part of our families and our goal is to keep these families together.
Each Companion Animal Kits is filled with over 20 items that provides grooming, security, and comfort. The leash and collar alone enable an individual to enter a shelter, an invaluable resource as winter months approach.
About CUDDLY
CUDDLY is a fundraising and wishlist platform dedicated to helping animal organizations worldwide, while supporting over 2,100 non-profit animal shelters across the United States. The for-good startup seeks to help all animals find a healthy life and a loving home. Through CUDDLY, animal lovers can purchase and give in a modern, transparent way, via online shops, gift registries and monetary donations. CUDDLY also provides fundraising and marketing support, as well as valuable community business tools, to help support the important initiatives of animal welfare organizations. For more information, please visit cuddly.com.
About The Giving Spirit
The Giving Spirit provides aid to these vulnerable and fragile lives by assembling and personally distributing survival kits to the children, women and families living on the streets of Los Angeles. The Giving Spirit partnered up with the Michelson Found Animal Foundation (MFA) through their Better Neighbor Project to found the Companion Animal Program in 2017.
