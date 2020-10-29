Canna Group LLC announces Revolutionary Medical Cannabis/CBD Supplemental Insurance Coverage

Get High Risk Payment Processing Solutions

COLUMBUS, US, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Canna Group LLC, a company that specializes in electronic payment solutions for all high-risk businesses, including CBD and MMJ, have teamed up with Novus Medplan in order to offer the nation’s first health plan that focuses on reducing medicinal and recreational users the cost associated with: *Medical Cannabis (THC) *Cannabidiol (CBD) *Dental *Vision *Telehealth, with *Delivery!

Company spokesperson and Founder Sami Spiezio, "stated we are proud to partner with such an innovative company as is Novus, and look forward to providing a service to help benefit those in need".

Both medical and recreational cannabis users can expect to pay 30 percent to 40 percent less for products under the Novus MedPlan, Spiezio said. The company offers CBD and THC plans, and recreational users are signing on to receive savings, he added. Members are also buying more products at a time.

This revolutionary plan supplements existing medical insurance policies, filling the gaps where traditional plans do not provide coverage. Unlike most health insurance, you have no copays, no lengthy paperwork, no deductibles, and everyone is approved in the Novus Cannabis MedPlan network. Let our experts guide you and, in many cases, get your employer to pay.

Save Money On All Your Cannabis Meds

If you spend $100 or more per month on your cannabis meds, you can expect savings of $1,200 per year or greater with the Novus Cannabis MedPlan.

As Low As $24.95 Per Month

Novus Cannabis MedPlan is the first nationwide, supplemental plan that includes THC plans, and/or CBD plans in your health plan. Also, we include cannabis with telemedicine, dental, vision, hearing and more. No copays, no deductibles, no long-term contracts and immediate approval in the Novus MedPlan network and Novus Chairman and CEO Frank Labrozzi said the program has value not only for patients, but also for dispensaries and cultivators.

How Does Cannabis MedPlan Work?

Our in-network dispensaries you get a preferred rate that is applied to cannabis meds purchase. Pre-existing conditions, not a problem, we will accept you. Cannabis is effective in many chronic conditions. Our plans are compliant and, in many cases, it can be reimbursed from the HRA or your employer.

Novus’ CBD plans are available nationwide, while the THC plan is currently only offered where legal programs exist in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Michigan and New York, Spiezio said. Services are offered in the United States and Canada.

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of experts ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards - no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. Canna Group LLC offers Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the hardest to place merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. This includes all major card brands for even harder to place merchants such as CBD and MMJ related industries. Canna Group also offers banking opportunities for ALL hard to bank merchant’s For more information, please visit www.gethighrisk.com.

About Novus:

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (NDEV), through its subsidiary WCIG Insurance, provides health insurance and related insurance solutions within the wellness and medical marijuana industries in states where legal programs exist. Novus has developed its infrastructure within many lines of the insurance business such as, health, property & casualty, life, accident and fixed annuities. Novus began in 2015 and works strictly on the state level, but hopes to grow when cannabis becomes federally legal. Novus is a California-based insurance company, and California’s insurance regulations are recognized as being particularly stringent, many states allow Novus to replicate California’s model, if it uses approved benefit packages.