FEAST YOUR EYES STUDIO ANNOUNCE NEW E-COMMERCE WEBSITE LAUNCH WITH AN EXPERIENCE TO MATCH THE ART
The stunning website offers an ever-changing selection of enthralling photography prints at affordable prices
It is my purpose to create beautiful and powerful imagery with tangible positive energy that helps people to be their best selves. I create art that is life-enhancing, liberating, and full of beauty”LONDON, CLAPHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feast Your Eyes Studio jus launched its new e-commerce website. The site offers an amazing experience for customers with a huge and ever-growing collection of inspiring photography prints created to last 100+ years. FYES is committed to bringing a fresh look to fine art.
— Darragh Mulrooney
FYES online store layout is smooth and user-friendly allowing customers to easily navigate the inspiring limited-edition prints. Its pages are well-organized and decluttered to narrow down the focus to the art pieces. The art shop has been customized to minimize navigation and to reduce flipping across multiple pages. Customer purchase is quick and efficient because of the integrated checkout process.
The prints are creative fine art photographs and portraits taken by Darragh Mulrooney, the founder of Feast Your Eyes Studio. They are printed on archival high-quality papers to last more than 100 years. These art pieces will represent the legacy of many families and friends as they are passed to new generations.
Free shipping will be provided to all products. FYES has partnered with Royal Mail to ensure customers can track their shipment from anywhere. The refund policy lasts 30 days
Mulrooney says, “It is my purpose to create beautiful and powerful imagery with tangible positive energy that helps people to be their best selves. I create
art that is life-enhancing, liberating, and full of beauty." The founder left the corporate world to pursue his calling of capturing beauty through photography. He aims to positively impact peoples' perspectives, thoughts, and moods through art. The launch of the FYES e-commerce site highlights the founder's desire to spread beautiful and life-enriching art to digital citizens by providing a safe and easy shopping experience. Propaganda Solutions GmbH developed the website and is responsible for all the online marketing strategies.
About Feast Your Eyes Studio
Feast Your Eyes Studio is rock solid in its commitment. Our prints stand for; Someone gets you. We might not know you, but we have empathy for all. We want you to be the best version of yourself. Whatever you've achieved today, it’s the best you could give in this moment. We like to show off (just a little, when appropriate). We think you should show off too, and help others to be proud of what they've achieved. These days, everyone is busy.
We want you to take moment to enjoy our Fine Art prints, take a breath, and admire what you've done today. We also want the beauty and life-enriching power of our Fine Art prints, which has been out of the reach of many, to be within easy reach of everyone. Life has its up and downs, 2020 has been.... phew! But with our archival quality materials...they're good for 100+ years. A Feast Your Eyes Studio Print is going to be around for a while.
