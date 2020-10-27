Pope Francis adds to 400 years of African American History
Time capsule in Africa to commemorate 400 years of African American History included a citation for Most Reverend Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington.
This designation from Pope Francis, making him the first African American Cardinal in the U.S.A., was the eternal candle for our year long commemoration of the 400 years of African American History”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Pope Francis announcement of making the Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Most Reverend Wilton Gregory a Cardinal, it added celebration to 400 years of African American History.
— Don Victor Mooney
Most Reverend Wilton Gregory and the Venerable Augustus Tolton, were recognized during H.R. 1242 Resilience Project inaugural event at Brooklyn Bridge Park commemorating the first enslaved Africans arriving in Point Comfort, Virginia during 1619 on August 17, 2019.
In prepared remarks for this event, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Papal Nuncio for The Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See to the United States, sent a greeting for this event.
The theme for H.R. 1242 Resilience Project theme commemorating 400 years of African American History was dubbed, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership.
In the presence of H.E. Anatolio Ndong Mba, Ambassador for Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations, Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project and a resident of Flushing, Queens recently delivered COVID19 supplies to the Archbishop of Malabo, Most Reverend Juan Nsue Edjang Maye, some donated by the Diocese of Brooklyn in Equatorial Guinea.
On his last day in Equatorial Guinea, Mooney delivered a time capsule to H.E. Mr. Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation to commemorate the 400 years of African American History.
The time capsule included a citation for Most Reverend Wilton Gregory from Office of Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams. The other items included artifacts, photos, journals, rocks, jewelry, coins, music, proclamations, sugar, tobacco, and cotton.
On his fourth try, Mooney became the first African American to row across the Atlantic Ocean. In 2004, Pope John Paul II gave him a special blessing at the Vatican on December 1 - World AIDS Day.
His boat christened the Spirit of Malabo was sponsored by the government of Equatorial Guinea, with the personal support of H.E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Head of State.
