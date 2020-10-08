Archbishop of Malabo receives Covid-19 supplies from Diocese of Brooklyn
In Equatorial Guinea, His Excellency, Most Reverend Juan Nsue Edjang Maye of the Archdiocese of Malabo welcomes the arrival of Operation Augustus Tolton.
This is a special day in Africa. While we are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in New York, it is a blessing that Brooklyn can extend a hand of solidarity across the Atlantic Ocean," said Don Victor Mooney. Boxes of hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks made its way across the Atlantic Ocean by H.R. 1242 Resilience Project. This humanitarian mission was dubbed Operation Augustus Tolton.
— Don Victor Mooney
The Covid-19 supplies were delivered to His Excellency, Most Reverend Juan Nsue Edjang Maye of the Archdiocese of Malabo in Equatorial Guinea today. The items were donated by the Diocese of Brooklyn and the Office of Brooklyn Borough President, the Honorable Eric Adams.
The delivery was made inside the Office of His Excellency, Most Reverend Juan Nsue Edjang Maye.
On hand for the ceremony was His Excellency, Anatolio Ndong Mba, Permanent Representative for Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations in New York and Don Victor Mooney, President of New York based H.R. 1242 Resilience Project. In January 2020, St. Elizabeth's Cathedral suffered a tragic fire, which damaged this landmark. Renovation is ongoing.
The Venerable Augustus Tolton was post humorously honored by Brooklyn Borough President, the Honorable Eric Adams for the H.R. 1242 Resilience Awards at Brooklyn Bridge Park last year. The commemoration marked the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in the English colonies during 1619.
For that ceremony, the Apostolic Nuncio for the United States of America, His Excellency Christophe Pierre sent remarks. He would convey, "H.R. 1242 Resilience Awards brings a real sense of promise and hope for the ongoing possibilities of unity among our people. The theme chosen for this 400th Anniversary: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership contribute to a spirit that helps make us one and provide for enduring peace."
The Venerable Augustus Tolton was the first African American Priest who is being considered for canonization. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project is in Equatorial Guinea to culminate the 400 Years of African American History.
This is a special day in Africa. While we are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in New York, it is a blessing that Brooklyn can extend a hand of solidarity across the Atlantic Ocean, said, Don Victor Mooney. The Archbishop conveyed his gratefulness to all parties included for this action. At the end of the presentation, he gave a special benediction to His Excellency, Anatolio Ndong Mba and Don Victor Mooney.
The Republic of Equatorial Guinea is located on the west coast of Central Africa. It is the only Spanish speaking country on the African continent. With its visionary President, His Excellency, Obiang Nguema Mbasago, the country is a model for stability, peace and development. On October 12, Equatorial Guinea will mark there 52nd Year of Independence from Spain.
