Transatlantic rower serves tennis & education at Columbus Day Parade
Don Victor Mooney at Casa Museo de Colón in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, where he found great interest in Christopher Columbus navigational charts.
H.R. 1242 Resilience Project kicks off tennis racket, books, and school supplies distribution in memory of Arthur Ashe.
Christopher Columbus navigational charts encouraged me that the transatlantic crossing was possible”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He didn’t sail the Niña, Pinta, or Santa María. On his 4th try, Don Victor Mooney, of Kew Gardens Hills, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project departed from Maspalomas, Canary Islands. Twenty-one months later, he arrived at New York’s Brooklyn Bridge aboard Spirit of Malabo by rowboat.
Before departing, Mooney toured Casa Museo de Colón in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, where he found great interest in Christopher Columbus navigational charts.
The Columbus Citizens Foundation, a longtime supporter of Mooney's effort to row across Atlantic Ocean, has invited H.R. 1242 Resilience Project for the 77th Annual New York City Columbus Day Parade on October 11, 2021.
H.R. 1242 Resilience Project begins distributing items collected for Operation Arthur Ashe Tour on Tuesday. On the sidelines of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships last month, tennis rackets, books, and school supplies were collected in memory of Arthur Ashe for children.
Arthur Ashe was the first American U.S. Open men’s singles champion played in Forest Hills, Queens. His victories continued at Wimbledon and the Austrian Open, all first for an African American. Ashe died of complications from AIDS in 1993.
The Grand Slam champion valued the power of tennis and education, said Don Victor Mooney.
A literary partner for Operation Arthur Ashe Tour is Katrina Adams. Adams, a former professional tennis player is the first Black and the youngest person ever to serve as president, chairman and CEO of the United States Tennis Association. Her recent book, Own The Arena, will soon touch the hands of young readers.
The first leg of Operation Arthur Ashe Tour will also stop in Long Island - Boston (MA) - Providence (RI) - Hartford (CT) - Newark (NJ).
New York Presbyterian Hospital, West Side Tennis Club, Home Depot, COSTCO, Target, Wilson, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop Tennis, Volkl, Babolat, and HEAD are other partners for the Operation Arthur Ashe Tour.
