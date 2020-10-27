DecisionWise and Medallia Announce New Partnership

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employee Experience consulting and analytics firm, DecisionWise, and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA), the global leader in experience management today, announced a new partnership. The partnership will provide companies of all sizes with access to Medallia’s robust experience management platform coupled with DecisionWise’s award-winning employee experience expertise.

DecisionWise will utilize the Medallia Experience Cloud platform to administer employee engagement, employee life cycle, net promoter, and pulse feedback touchpoints with clients around the world. The platform will be a foundation from which DecisionWise will collect feedback, in-depth reporting, and analytics based on 25 years of experience and research into the employee experience.

DecisionWise President, Matthew Wride, stated: “Medallia offers a powerful platform that has the power to help our clients improve the customer and employee experience. We know that organizations increasingly need to listen, understand, and respond to the employee experience in real time and that managers are key to a positive employee experience. The Medallia Experience Cloud gives us and our clients powerful tools to effectively listen to employees and accurately understand the experiences they are having and the impact on customer experience. Additionally, Medallia’s robust data and text analytics tools provide our clients significant insights into that experience. Those insights can then be shared with executives and front-line managers in real time. Combining Medallia’s principles and methodology that are housed within their Experience Management Platform along with DecisionWise’s industry leading thought-leadership, analytics approach, and consulting makes this a great partnership.”

About DecisionWise

DecisionWise is an employee experience, analytics, and consulting firm specializing in employee feedback. DecisionWise solutions include employee surveys, 360-degree feedback technology and assessments, continuous listening programs, employee life cycle (ELC) surveys, advisory services, and organization development. DecisionWise was founded in 1996 and is privately held. With area offices in the United States and Brazil, and associates in six other locations throughout the world, DecisionWise administers surveys in over 70 countries and 30 different languages.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

