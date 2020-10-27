Fuller Road (State Route 2025) to Close on Saturday, October 31 in Jefferson County

Beginning Saturday, October 31 through Sunday November 1, 2020 Fuller Road (State Route 2025) will close for maintenance work on the railroad tracks.

Frontier Railroad Service will be completing the project.

Motorists are asked to detour using US 322 to Knox Dale Road (SR2023).

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

