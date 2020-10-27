Superload Move Wednesday Evening in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – A superload is scheduled to be moved during the overnight hours on Wednesday, October 28, in Lycoming County.

The 15.5-mile move will originate from Montoursville to the destination at Wahoo Drive in the City of Williamsport.

The load is classified as a superload due to its weight and dimensions. It weighs 93,000 pounds, is nearly 100 feet long (including carrier), 25 feet 4 inches wide and 14 feet 6 inches high.

The trip is scheduled to occur between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

The travel route will include: Route 2014 eastbound (Broad Street) in Montoursville, Route 2045 northbound (Fairfield Road) in Fairfield Township, Interstate 180 westbound, Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) in Woodward Township (where it will turn around), Route 220 northbound in Woodward Township, and Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in the City of Williamsport.

Motorists should expect traffic delays due to the movement of the large load.

