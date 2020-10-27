Northbound Shoulder Closures Interstate 79 - North Strabane Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of shoulder closures on Interstate 79 northbound located in North Strabane Township, Washington County. The closures will be between Exits 45 (Canonsburg) and Exit 48 (Southpointe/Hendersonville) and will begin on Friday, November 6 and continue until Monday, November 30. The closures will in place Monday through Friday 7 am to 5 pm.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to install and complete the digital message sign foundation, sign structure and installation of the sign. This work is part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Southern Beltway Project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

