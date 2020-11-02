Limonetik wins EcoVadis gold medal for its CSR management system

The Limonetik team is proud to announce it has received the EcoVadis gold medal for its evidence-based strategy and dynamic policies in sustainable development.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoVadis, a French provider of business sustainability assessments, rates the quality of a CSR management system according to its policies, actions and reporting on results.

A long-term approach

Since 2014 Limonetik has committed to a sustainable development approach backed by a dynamic plan for continuous improvement. A major fintech industry player, Limonetik has signed the Diversity Charter and become a the Global Compact and EcoVadis. Actively participating in Entreprises pour la Cité, a French business association involved in social activism, the company obtained EnVol (Voluntary Environmental Commitment by a Business) certification in spring 2020 thanks to a project in collaboration with Riposte verte, a French CSR consultancy.

A participative approach

Limonetik’s executive board established a volunteer-based CSR committee in early 2018. Roles were assigned to 18 of the 46-member staff who set objectives according to their talents and personal motivation.
The company has embraced all aspects of corporate social responsibility (CSR) with the aim of constantly increasing the level of involvement and satisfaction of all stakeholders.

A fact-based approach

Limonetik's CSR management system, through its policies and concrete actions, has been able to rapidly achieve positive results that have had a unifying effect.

"Transformation and innovation, which assume many facets, are reflected at all levels of the company. In R&D, just as in Human Resources, Customer Relations, Products and Accounting, we have had to entirely rethink our habits and organisational model in order to build a sane and sustainable future,” says Corinne Estève Diemunsch, CMO and Communications Director, head of CSR and HR Development.
Starting in early 2018, the company has implemented a mobility charter allowing every employee to work from home regardless of position and function. This has required Limonetik to update its complete IT system. The entire staff, whether permanent, on contract or in internship, have been provided with mobile equipment. Old hardware has been resold or donated to specialised businesses or associations. Before the covid-19 lockdown in France last March, 79% of employees had already opted for teleworking. Today 99% have chosen a balanced schedule of in-person and home-based work. Set-up allowances and monthly stipends are offered.
The company has established a sorting and recycling programme with France’s Les Joyeux Recycleurs, a waste management company, and Aceccit, a cleaning business. Targeting 99% waste recovery, Limonetik moved its headquarters in September 2020 with beneficial results: some 22 cubic metres of furniture were recycled; disposable cardboard trash was removed with full traceability. Especial attention was paid to planning and setting up the new working environment and bringing subcontractors on board according to CSR rules.
While 72% of staff take public transport to work, 25% prefer walking or cycling (having dedicated bike storage space). Showers have been provided.
These are just some examples of Limonetik's commitment to sustainable development.

Limonetik is among the top 5 companies worldwide in its sector committed to CSR.

EcoVadis has based its assessment on its seven founding principles: evidence-based analysis, diversification of sources, technology, traceability and transparency, excellence through continuous improvement, industry, country and company size. With international experts assessing the CSR approach in four areas—environment, social and human rights, ethics, sustainable procurement—EcoVadis awarded Limonetik the Gold Medal, placing it in the upper 5 percentile of companies worldwide that have earned a score between 66 and 72.

"The fundamental shift has started!" With our combined energy and the support of our policies and actions in the field, not only have we obtained a score of 70 out of 100, according to the seven founding EcoVadis principles, but above all, we have managed to project ourselves dynamically as a responsible corporate citizen for a better future for all."

Limonetik wins EcoVadis gold medal for its CSR management system

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

About

Limonetik is a disruptive ​B2B ​payment platform providing High Standard Quality payment services to gateways, acquirers and Tier 1 international merchants (B2B & B2C). Our ​easy to integrate Api enables Acceptance & Aggregation of 125 International Payment Methods and also offers "ready to use" customizable marketplace solution ​with a broad choice of sophisticated payment features​. ​ Limonetik's solutions are global, gateway & acquirer agnostic and we can reach most markets with international and local payment methods. In 2015, Gartner awarded Limonetik "Cool Vendor in digital commerce" status due to our 'one-stop' innovative SaaS solution which makes real and positive impacts on our clients businesses. Limonetik announced an increase of over 120% payment transaction volumes processed on its technology platform in S1 2017 Limonetik has raised 10 million € ​in Serie​s​ A ​from ​VC​s​ (Newfund – Orkos – Hiinov) and some successful Business Angels. Among them Olivier Mathiot and Pierre Kosciusko Morizet (Founder of Priceminister), Regis Bouyala (Payment Guru and writer of "World of Payment"), Alain Parize (founder of Smile's), Laurent Nizri (Founder of Alteir Consulting specialized in Bank & Payment), and Arnaud Barey (Founder of Voyagermoinscher), Erich Lawson Smith (Arma Partners).

https://www.limonetik.com

