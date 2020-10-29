Market America | SHOP.COM Shares What’s On The Horizon In Beauty And the Perfect Boost For Your Confidence
Everybody should always remember that there’s something good on our horizon.”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If this year has taught us anything, it’s how to embrace change. Motives® cosmetics Creative Consultant Maria Checa is a stellar example of how to adapt despite uncertainty. When the time came to begin putting together the Motives® Fall/Winter ad campaign, it was quite a challenge due to then-current dynamics. Maria’s creative expertise was put to the test when the pandemic changed her plans to fly to New York City to attend the photoshoot for the new Fall/Winter palette. Instead, Maria made the decision to direct the global beauty campaign from her own home in Greensboro, North Carolina, where her entire crew consisted of only two multimedia team members. In New York City, just one photographer, one makeup artist and three models worked in shifts, all wearing masks to ensure proper social distancing and safety throughout the shoot. Hundreds of miles away, Maria was still able to direct the photoshoot thanks to her team, modern technology and perseverance. To see how this all happened, check out our behind the scenes video here!
— Maria Checa
When it came time to choose the name of the palette, Maria wanted to make sure it embodied the extraordinary effort that it took to work during such abnormal times. Introducing the Motives Horizon Eye Shadow Palette, Maria says “everybody should always remember that there’s something good on our horizon.” What better embodies resilience than a horizon? It’s always there, whether we can see it or not, reminding us that there is more to come.
With everyone wearing masks, making our eyes the focal point of the face by creating fun eye shadow looks is a great way to express yourself. Click the link at the bottom of this article as Thalia, the queen of Latina pop and beauty entrepreneur La La Anthony discuss their beauty secrets “now more than ever, it’s all about the eyes!”
In an article entitled, The Psychology of Wearing Makeup When No One Can See You, Tara Well, Ph.D. and an associate professor of psychology at Barnard College, focuses on research that uses mirrors and reflections to build self-awareness and emotional resilience. While normally people apply makeup and might wait to hear what others think about how they look, Well says this is the perfect time to work on your own self-worth every day by using the time you apply makeup to look into your own eyes and say, “I’m here, I’m relaxed, I’m calm, I’m okay.”
Boost your confidence by being one of the first to pick up the Motives Horizon Eye Shadow Palette, filled with natural and jeweled tones that allow you to create looks that make you feel beautiful inside and out. The palette provides a great mix of mattes and metallic shades perfect for both natural and bold looks. Be sure to follow the Motives Instagram account for makeup fun and tutorials!
