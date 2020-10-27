Innovative Systems Named in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions 14th Consecutive Time

Innovative is honored to have been recognized in the report each year since its initial publication in 2006.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PITTSBURGH, October 26, 2020 – Innovative Systems (Innovative), a global leader in the development and delivery of high-performance enterprise data management and risk management solutions, has been included in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions report. Innovative is honored to have been recognized in the report each year since its initial publication in 2006.Describing the current state of the data quality market, Gartner notes, “Data and analytics leaders are facing intensive pressure to provide ‘trusted’ data that can help business operations to run more efficiently and making business decisions faster and with greater confidence.”Innovative Systems’ leading data quality offerings were built over decades of delivering best of breed solutions, first to the banking, insurance, and financial services industries, where only the highest data integrity is acceptable. Today, in addition to financial services, Innovative customers from other industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and telecom, benefit from this unrivaled level of data quality excellence.Said Gartner, “Given the current economic and market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also important to analyze cost-saving opportunities by looking at the nontechnological characteristics of vendors, such as acquisitions processes, pricing models, speed of deployment, total cost of ownership, availability of skills, and support and service capabilities.”“Innovative offers the fastest availability of accurate, enterprise data, with implementation times that are typically a fraction of the average,” said Michael Stearman, Innovative’s vice president of global operations. “We achieve this through a combination of AI-enabled crowdsourced knowledgebases, our proprietary matching methodology, and our own consultants, who bring deep domain expertise for rapid problem-solving on the spot. As a result, we typically cost 50% less than our competitors, and that combination of quality and value is attractive to our customers.”Innovative’s high-performance Enlightenenterprise data quality suite includes capabilities for data profiling and discovery, data cleansing, individual and corporate matching, address validation and geocoding, data enrichment, data monitoring, and a 360° view. In addition, Innovative offers Data Quality solutions tailored for the anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorist financing (ATF) industries to mitigate reputational and financial risk and help them comply with international government regulations. Enlighten offers unrivaled processing speed, a business-user-friendly interface, and built-in knowledgebases that deliver high levels of data accuracy and enable rapid installation. All solutions can be deployed on-premise or via the cloud.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Innovative Systems, Inc.Innovative Systems delivers data solutions that offer actionable insight and enable our customers to identify the hidden opportunities or risks in their data. Since 1968, we have pioneered best-in-class data quality, data management, and risk and compliance solutions. Innovative’s on-premise and cloud-based (SaaS) offerings deliver dramatic, measureable improvements in accuracy, cost, and time to production over alternatives. Go to www.innovativesystems.com or email info@innovativesystems.com.