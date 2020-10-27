Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lubbock Texas Residential Home set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers

8209 Colton Ave., Lubbock, TX

Convenently located in Lubbock on 8209 Colton Avenue the home will make a perfect primary residence or strong investment.”
CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom brick residential home in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday, November 11 at 4 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.

“Convenently located in Lubbock on 8209 Colton Avenue the home will make a perfect primary residence or strong investment,” said Assiter. “Don't miss out on your chance to bid your price!”

The properties highlights include a 1,926± sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with a 2 car garage,” said Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator.

The home’s many features include a living room with built ins, kitchen with storage and desk area, open concept dining area, master bath with jetted tub and landscaped yard noted Rickles.

For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.

The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.

Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.

About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005.

Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-584-8954
