Lubbock Texas Residential Home set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers
Convenently located in Lubbock on 8209 Colton Avenue the home will make a perfect primary residence or strong investment.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom brick residential home in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday, November 11 at 4 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“Convenently located in Lubbock on 8209 Colton Avenue the home will make a perfect primary residence or strong investment,” said Assiter. “Don't miss out on your chance to bid your price!”
The properties highlights include a 1,926± sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with a 2 car garage,” said Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator.
The home’s many features include a living room with built ins, kitchen with storage and desk area, open concept dining area, master bath with jetted tub and landscaped yard noted Rickles.
For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
