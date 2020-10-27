Global M&A Alliance Welcomes International Members
Global M&A Alliance Focused on Serving Lower Middle Market
Cornerstone International Alliance (C.I.A.), an international mergers and acquisition (M&A) alliance, has added three new international members: True North M&A (Canada), Portage M&A Advisory (Canada) and Forward Corporate Finance (United Kingdom). The Alliance is comprised of 19 industry-leading M&A and investment banking firms, focused exclusively on the lower middle market.
“We are pleased to welcome these new members to the Alliance,” stated Nick Olsen, Managing Director of Cornerstone International Alliance. “They bring added international expertise to our already strong roster of active members.”
Alliance partners work with business owners of firms with $500,000 to $10 million of EBITDA or $5 million to $150 million in revenue; developing accurate, honest and maximized valuations, helping sell a business or helping the owner’s business grow through strategic acquisitions.
“We are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings and reach to our clients,” explained Sarah Moores, Director of Forward Corporate Finance, which serves the East Anglia and South East regions of the United Kingdom. “The Alliance will give us access to potential buyers and investors internationally and, in particular, the U.S.”
“We are very excited and honored to join the Cornerstone International Alliance,” said Robert Jones, of Portage M&A Advisory, which serves the Toronto, Hamilton and Niagara regions of Canada. “To be a part of this elite group, with access to world class tools and resources, will allow us to better serve our clients in the lower middle market.”
The third new member is True North M&A, with offices in Calgary and Vancouver, Canada. “We see the partnership with C.I.A. as providing significant value for our clients in that we open ourselves up to buyers in international markets in a meaningful and relevant way,” said Don Montgomery, President at True North. “As a firm, True North is strong, but as a partner with C.I.A., we are stronger and more capable of providing our clients with the utmost in experience on a wide range of industries and sectors.”
In addition to the three new Alliance members, other Alliance partners include: (*designates Founding Members):
• Agency Brokerage Consultants – Rockledge, FL *
• Business Transitions Strategies – Pembroke, NH and Andover, MA *
• Centurion 7 – Roseville, CA
• Cornerstone Business Services – Green Bay, WI, Orange County, CA and Tipton, IA *
• Delta Business Advisors – Scottsdale, AZ *
• Exit Strategies Group – Petaluma, CA, Roseville, CA, San Jose, CA and Camas, WA
• Kingsbridge Capital Partners – Kansas City, MO *
• Kingsley Group – Springfield, MO *
• Murphy McCormack Capital Advisors – Lewisburg, PA *
• Strategic M&A Advisors – Ridgeland, MS and Little Rock, AR
• Tennessee Valley Group – Franklin, TN *
• The Hughes Group & Associates – Edmond, OK
• The NYBB Group – Melville, NY and New York, NY
• The Woodward Company Inc. – Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
• Touchstone Advisor’s – Enfield, CT, Hartford, CT, New Haven, CT and Marlborough, MA *
• Walden Businesses, Inc. – Atlanta, GA *
LinkedIn