Donna Aldrich of Aldrich Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTH ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these unprecedented times, leaders are having to manage situations that they might never have done previously. It is stressful and chaotic. How can leaders find the time and space to innovate and grow their organizations again?

Donna Aldrich is the founder of Aldrich Coaching where she provides leadership coaching at all levels of an organization to help people to become better leaders and advance their careers.

“Coaching is about facilitating the conversation to bring in new perspectives and widen the lens so leaders can be effective. Taking the time in a coaching session to reflect through powerful questions can be very helpful.”

“Leaders have to figure out how to get results through their team in order to really elevate themselves,” says Donna.

According to Donna, results are important––they are your ticket through the door––but how you collaborate, communicate, innovate and develop yourself and others is also critical.

“There are many leadership capabilities that are important. Being self-aware drives your ability to see where your strengths lie, and where you can develop yourself. Collaboration allows you to then bring the strengths that you may not possess into the team. This can drive the organization forward and build a culture of growth and learning. In my experience, people want to be challenged to raise the bar for themselves, so the way to really motivate people is to provide growth opportunities.”

Though originally a special education teacher, Donna’s career took her from management at Hewlett Packard to vice president at Phillips Healthcare. Aldrich Coaching is the combination of her teaching, her corporate experience and coaching all coming together.

“To be effective, leaders have to show up to work as their whole selves,” says Donna. “How your behaviors align with your values is foundational. By knowing your values and aligning your behaviors, you can be the most authentic version of yourself.”

In our fast-paced work life, companies don’t spend the time to cultivate and grow new managers. Often, they expect managers to know what to do, which leaves them with the question: “Where do I begin?”

Donna is the author of First-Time Managers Start Here: Building a Solid Foundation for New and Aspiring Managers.

“There's relatively no training for first-time managers, nothing that gives first time managers the fundamentals,” says Donna. “First-Time Managers Start Here is where new and aspiring managers begin. It's a really practical guide that answers all the questions first time managers have and provides them the blueprint they need to be successful in their first management position and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.aldrichcoaching.com

First-Time Managers Start Here: Building a Solid Foundation for New and Aspiring Managers is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble