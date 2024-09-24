IT Professional Abhijit Barve to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Truslow Adams defined the American Dream as the following – “that dream of a land in which life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement.” For decades, our guest, Abhijit Barve has been the embodiment of the American Dream. This is his story.

Abhijit Barve is a respected IT professional. For about thirty years, he has held many IT-related positions in several businesses, mainly Fortune 500 Companies.

“I am most proud of my persistence and not giving up,” summarizes Abhijit. “I like to explore new horizons and new boundaries. Overall, I have an interest in learning new things.”

Originally coming from Mumbai, India, Abhijit’s interest in IT developed during his formative years. At the age of sixteen, he moved to Switzerland due to his father’s work. While living there, he attended the American International School of Zurich, where he finished high school. Also, while attending school, there were recruiters from many American colleges and universities.

Ultimately, he attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, where he double majored in Computer Science and Business Administration. As part of his undergraduate work, he temporarily returned to Switzerland to intern at the company where his father was working at the time, Novartis (formerly named CIBA). After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he then focused on receiving his MBA at Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois.

After completing his education, his first IT job was in Chicago at Follett Software as a software engineer, a position that he held for two years. Ultimately living in the Chicago area for twelve years from 1994 to 2006, he held additional IT-related positions at other companies in the region including RR Donnelley, OSF HealthCare, and HCSC.

After living in Chicago, Abhijit moved to Atlanta where he worked for SunTrust Banks (later becoming Truist Bank). He held the positions of technical lead and team lead for almost six years from 2006 to 2012. Still in Atlanta for another two years, he focused on side work in developing mobile apps, while finding work for the defense industry at Raytheon.

In 2014, he moved to Seattle, while still employed with Raytheon. The main reason for his move to Seattle was to be closer to his wife’s family, that also resided in the Pacific Northwest. After spending a total of five and a half years at Raytheon, between living in Atlanta and now Seattle, he then worked for Vix Technology as an integration development manager – a position that he commenced in the summer of 2017. He first worked as a contractor with T-Mobile throughout much of 2019 with the position of solutions architect. After being laid off due to a merger with Sprint, he then worked for two years as a senior architect at Amazon from the end of 2019 to the end of 2021.

“What sets me apart is my attention to detail and an ability to pinpoint the gaps,” observes Abhijit.

Currently, still residing in the Seattle metropolitan area, Abhijit is again employed with T-Mobile, as of late 2021. He holds a different position as a principal architect in the area of device financing and T-Mobile Money.

On a personal note, he also has been married to his wife Meera for over a quarter-century. They first met back in 1998, in India. Abhijit and Meera also keep busy with their three kids – one fourteen-year-old daughter and two eight-year-old sons.

Regarding personal interests and activities, he holds a private pilot license, as he is passionate about flying – an interest that he first acquired while living in the Chicago area. Abhijit also volunteers as a committee member and teacher coordinator at Gurukul, a non-profit school in Seattle that focuses on teaching Indian languages. Having already about 1,500 students, the classes are in a structured format that can be used by students towards their high school foreign language credit.

As for the future, Abhijit plans to build a legacy. “I want to create something that could last beyond me,” shares Abhijit. One way in which he is doing that, is by working on a startup as part of the travel industry. Launching in September 2024, Siesta Global, according to him, “connects travel to the local experts by offering a more customized and personalized approach.”

“I have travelled extensively,” adds Abhijit. “’I’ve explored Alaska, witnessed the midnight sun in Norway, driven ATVs through the deserts of Dubai, snorkeled the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge. These are just a few of my adventures, with many more to come. It was during one such adventures, where the seed for this platform that enables direct access to locale knowledge got planted in my mind.”

Abhijit also feels that the future of IT will revolve around robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AI). “Despite the buzz talk about AI, I am still not convinced if AI can ever become equal to human intelligence,” Abhijit adds. “Therefore, focus of my travel startup, Siesta Global, is to tap into the local human knowledge and make it easily accessible to travelers.”

“Never sell yourself short,” concludes Abhijit. “Always believe in your potential, being that you are capable of more that you can be. Challenge your boundaries!”

