Gina Brelesky of Experience Human to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FALLSTON, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallup research during the aftershock of the pandemic found that remote-ready employees in collaborative jobs who work on-site two to three days per week are more engaged and have higher wellbeing.

But there is a factor that matters substantially more than the number of days in the office: 80% of employees who say they have received meaningful feedback in the past week are fully engaged—regardless of how many days they worked in the office.

In fact, the boost from meaningful feedback gives four times the lift in engagement than having the “right number” of days in the office.

Remote work dynamics and current trends in the labor market are presenting unprecedented challenges, and Gina Brelesky of Experience Human is excited to unveil her latest initiative designed to empower business leaders to effectively navigate and excel during these challenging times. With 35 years of experience in human services across operations and learning and development, Brelesky is a recognized authority in cultivating collaborative environments and meaningful conversations that promote human connection and unlock collective wisdom.

The Need for Intentional, Meaningful Interactions

Brelesky emphasizes that the cornerstone of successful team leadership, whether in-person or remote, is intentionality. “The best advice I can give business leaders who are struggling with team management is to be very intentional when they bring people together. Whether they bring people together via an online platform or in-person in a conference room,” she explains. “Creating spaces where people feel safe to communicate and ensuring genuine, meaningful conversations are vital. This isn’t about delivering messages that could be sent via email; this is about fostering human connection, collaboration, and openness.”

Brelesky’s approach involves engaging remote meeting formats where participants can see and interact with each other, thus maintaining a vital element of human connection. “I have found that seeing other people is hugely important,” she notes. “While we respect the need for individuals to occasionally turn their cameras off, the essence of our meetings is connection; seeing a friendly face, making eye contact, and interacting with one another.”

Experience Human incorporates a range of interactive methodologies that enhance involvement and learning retention. These include paired interviews, crowd-sourcing activities, and wisdom circles, each designed to tap into the collective intelligence of the group. “We do all sorts of different choreographies to get people involved,” Brelesky explains. “Unlocking the collective brainpower in the room yields significantly better outcomes.”

Brelesky’s methodologies are rooted in her brain-based coaching certification from the NeuroLeadership Institute in New York. Her coaching philosophy involves guiding individuals to unlock their own insights through powerful questioning. “My goal is to stay out of my client’s way. It’s about activating their knowledge and ideas which moves them towards insights and new thinking to solve problems,” she explains.

Track Record in Disability Services and Non-Profits

Drawing from extensive experience in disability services and non-profit leadership, Brelesky brings a wealth of expertise to her coaching and consulting endeavors. She has consulted internationally, notably assisting in transitioning individuals with disabilities from institutional settings to community homes in the Middle East—a transformative project marked by both challenges and deeply rewarding outcomes.

Brelesky’s dedication to fostering human potential is also evidenced through her children’s book, “Rodney Makes a Friend,” co-authored with resilience expert Dr. George Everly Jr. The book, which is available for free at www.ginabrelesky.com, introduces young readers to the concept of resilience.

Her profound experiences in the Middle East, coupled with her proximity to the tragic events of 9-11 and surviving an active shooter event, have shaped Brelesky’s commitment to resilience. This is reflected in her efforts to teach resilience not only to individuals but also within organizational cultures. She has collaborated with renowned experts, such as Dr. George Everly Jr. from Johns Hopkins, to deliver valuable insights on developing resilience in children and leaders through various educational initiatives.

Comprehensive Support for Service-Oriented Professionals

Gina Brelesky’s work remains especially close to her heart when it involves supporting leaders and individuals within human services. Her belief in the importance of a human-centric approach to business and leadership is unwavering. “It is so important that we have that human side of business. Being human is good for business,” she asserts.

Brelesky’s offerings include a host of free and low-cost courses designed to support service-oriented professionals, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent access to vital resources. These learning events, conducted almost entirely online, are accessible to participants worldwide.

