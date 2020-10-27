Numly™ Partners with Mirrah to Launch 'Leadership Habits with Art' Workshop Series for Employee Engagement
Numly™, Inc., a leading provider of Talent Performance Employee Engagement solutions for enterprises, joins hands with Mirrah, a design company that connects people with art, to innovate in Employee Engagement.
With this partnership, Numly aims to provide a series of art-based workshops that would be mapped to various leadership skill sets. The aim of these workshops is to provide an innovative way to engage teams together to work on skills that are integral to career development. By taking an artistic approach, Numly aims to challenge attendees to take a deeper look at their strengths and work on gaps through innovative techniques.
Numly and Mirrah will collaborate to create series of workshops, including Big Picture and Café Sessions, all delivered through interactive online meetings. All sessions will feature interactive art, peer-to-peer learning and sharing activities.
Delivered in the form of interactive remote/digital/online learning sessions, the art workshops will enable people to build a unique stack of skills to stand out in the crowd, develop a creative mindset to grow and lead, and think laterally to solve bigger problems and achieve goals. They are ideally suited for cross-functional teams, middle / junior management, and teams focused on execution even when working-from-home (WFH).
“At Mirrah, we believe that when learning meets creativity, the results are vibrant and unique. Likewise, our live café sessions and workshops are designed for companies to enable their teams to look at the world in a different lens – a more colorful and creative one. We’re excited about this collaboration with Numly and together, we believe, we can transcend/push boundaries of learning and development.” said Kaavya Sampath & Pooja Shirali, Co-founders of Mirrah.
Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder & CEO of Numly added, “I believe learning is a continuous process. And there is no more creative way to adopt new skills than through Art. Our aim is to help companies push their employees to adopt necessary skills that are vital to help build their pipeline of leaders. By joining hands with Mirrah, we aim to help, not just Individuals looking to develop strategy and creativity skills, but also managers and leaders who wish to work on their strategy and their entrepreneurial growth mindset and habits.”
Earlier this year, Numly was also named a Hot Vendor by Aragon Research for Employee Engagement, 2020.
About Numly, Inc. (www.numly.io)
Numly™'s mission is to measurably improve employee engagement and employee performance through People Connections, Internal Coaching and (Hard + Soft) Skills Development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced platform that enables coaching as an extension of eLearning, making it possible for organizations to tap into employees’ hard and soft skills and empower them to coach each other in a structured manner, while leveraging third-party learning content, expert coaches and built-in, AI-enabled coaching programs tailored for all corporate functional groups such as Sales, Customer Success, R&D/Engineering, Women Leaders, New-hires, New Managers, etc. NumlyEngage™ helps organizations accelerate revenue, increase performance, and improve employee engagement, especially in the post COVID-19 era of working-from-home (WFH).
About Mirrah:
Mirrah is a design company based in Bangalore, India that focusses on bringing people closer to art through their DIY products and creativity workshops. Their innovative products and services aim to rekindle the joy of art and creativity and to bring out the artist hidden within everyone.
