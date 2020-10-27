Bograd Kids Launches Sample Sale

An industry leader in designer children's furniture, bedding, lighting, toys, and art has unveiled a new sale.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bograd Kids announced today the official launch of its sample sale.

“Our sample sale includes many of our floor samples in which we are offering at a significantly discounted price while we update our showroom with new furniture," said Zoya Bograd, owner and spokesperson for Bograd Kids.

Bograd explained that the pieces offered vary from different types of children’s furniture to chandeliers.

“Some of our most popular items are featured in the sample sale,” Bograd said, before adding, “don’t miss your chance on a good deal. Browse through our sample sale and reach out to us with any questions.”

An example of the wide variety of samples is the: Belle Paris 4-Drawer Dresser w/Changer – Floor sample. Scalloped carvings and Cabriole legs make this Belle Paris Collection something out of a fairytale. Made in America, eco-friendly, full extension soft closing glides, custom capabilities, numerous standard, and limitless custom finishes – Belle Paris Collection by Zoya Bograd, ASID is the finest in the world.

This French Provincial furniture, according to Bograd, redefines Heirloom quality that will withstand the test of time and grow with your Baby to Child to Teen to Adult.

• Custom – Made-to-order and comes in numerous sizes and finishes.

• Eco-friendly – Non-Toxic, NO VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) water-based finishes.

• Formaldehyde-free. No particleboard. No MDF. No synthetic woods.

• French Provincial style.

• Individually built from start to finish by a highly skilled artisan.

• Heirloom quality of construction that can be used for generations to come.

For more information, please visit bogradkids.com/sale

About Bograd Kids

We pride ourselves on offering custom, eco-friendly, and made in America products. Fine baby and children's furniture designed by Zoya Bograd, ASID. A popular saying indicates that "if something's worth doing, it's worth doing right." Though that phrase can and does apply to so many areas in life, it applies equally well to furniture. After years in the interior design trade, I wanted to bring top tier luxury children's furniture to the retail market and offer custom finishes and fabrics that until now were only available through professional interior designers. The realization of that goal is BogradKids.com, an online retail store catering to those with discriminating tastes and the desire to turn an ordinary room into an extraordinary work of art.

