Rutland Barracks // DUI, MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B404195
TROOPER: Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 26, 2020, at 1624 hours
LOCATION: Warren Switch Rd, Pawlet VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence // MV Crash
ACCUSED: Michael Blake
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 26, 2020, at approximately 1624 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single motor vehicle crash in the Town of Pawlet. During the crash investigation, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and subsequently screened the operator, who was identified as Blake, for driving under the influence. Blake was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing Blake was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior
Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 16 November, 2020 at 1000