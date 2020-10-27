Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // DUI, MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B404195                                        

TROOPER: Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 26, 2020, at 1624 hours

LOCATION: Warren Switch Rd, Pawlet VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence // MV Crash

 

ACCUSED: Michael Blake

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 26, 2020, at approximately 1624 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single motor vehicle crash in the Town of Pawlet.  During the crash investigation, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and subsequently screened the operator, who was identified as Blake, for driving under the influence.  Blake was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  After processing Blake was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior

Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 16 November, 2020 at 1000

 

