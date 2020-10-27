SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announes Investigation of Innate Pharma S.A.

Timothy L. Miles, A National Shareholder Rights Firm Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney Top Rated Lawyers In Tennessee (2020): Timothy L. Miles, Esq.

Firm Is Investigating Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) for Misleading Shareholders; Innate Shareholders Are Urged to Contact The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles announces it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) violated federal securities laws. Innate Pharma S.A. is a biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally.If you suffered a loss due to Innate Pharma's misconduct, click here Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) Accused of Misleading Shareholders about Partnership with AstraZeneca PLCIn October 2018, Innate Pharma announced a long-term strategic partnership with AstraZeneca PLC. The deal included a $100 million in milestone payments paid to Innate Pharma at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for monalizumab. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, Innate not only confirmed the $100 million payment, but also affirmed the results of the trial as being on track. On September 8, 2020, the Company announced a change to the $100 million payment. Instead of a one-time payment at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Innate would receive $50 million at the start, and an additional $50 million after the interim analysis demonstrated a pre-defined threshold of clinical activity. On this news, Innate Pharma's ADS's fell 26.6%, to open at $4.82 on September 8, 2020, continued to decline throughout the day to close at $4.45, and has yet to recover.Innate Pharma Shareholders Urged to Contact the FirmIf you purchased Innate Pharma securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com.

