100% MARKET VALUE OR I PAY YOU THE DIFFERENCE Free Special Report provided by Rudy Lira Kusuma CEO of YHSGR – California

EINPresswire.com/ -- While many agents may promise to sell your home for the money you want, the reality of the real estate market is that this simply doesn’t always happen. The fact of the matter is, the majority of homes sell for a price that falls short of what sellers may have been led to believe.
Well, at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, our 100% Full Market Value Program solves this dilemma. You see, BEFORE you even list with award-winning real estate experts at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we prepare a total market analysis of your home, including a computerized printout of all comparable home sales and current listings in the area. Using this information, together we determine a market value for your home. This also determines your guaranteed price and list price which you receive upfront and in writing before we begin to market your home. Think of this as a better than risk free insurance policy. When you receive this guaranteed price from our award-winning real estate experts at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in writing, you will have the security of knowing that you will receive this full market value, guaranteed.
This is a really important guarantee for you as a home seller, and you win no matter what happens. Let me explain:
• In the unlikely event that your home sells for less than the full market value we agreed on, I will pay you the difference
• But you’re doubly protected, because if you receive an offer on your home that is higher than the guaranteed full market value price, you get the higher offer, not me.
So I’m taking all the risk. You know your home will sell, and you know you will always get to benefit from the highest offer (whether it’s the market value we determined together, or a higher offer from an outside buyer).
How to Get 100% FULL MARKET VALUE for Your Home GUARANTEED
Because your home may well be your largest asset, selling it is probably one of the most important decisions you will make in your life.
In order to sell your home successfully in today’s highly competitive market, an industry Insider report has been prepared explaining how you can sell your home for full market value providing it is priced correctly and marketed effectively.
Why it is So Important That Your Home is Correctly Priced And Marketed Properly!
While many agents may promise to sell your home for the money you want, the reality of the real estate market today is that this simply doesn’t always happen. The fact of the matter is, the majority of homes sell for a price that falls short of what the seller may have been led to believe.
There are two factors at play here. On the one hand, you need to be aware of agents who set the list price on homes at unrealistically high levels simply to get listings. This is really unfair because it can set homeowners up for disappointment and failure.
On the other hand, you have homes that are priced correctly, but are marketed ineffectively. Without a proper marketing program in place to ensure a home is exposed to the highest number of qualified buyers, many homesellers feel forced to accept a lower offer.
There’s nothing worse to a homeseller than to have their home sit unsold for many months because of improper pricing and/or marketing techniques.
Needless to say, either of these situations is highly frustrating to any homeseller. But more than that, it can be financially crushing if you’re counting on the full proceeds of the sale of your home to fulfill some other obligation.
To prevent this scenario when selling your home, here are some points to consider before choosing the agent you want to represent you.
Deciding Upon an Agent
A good agent knows the market and has information on past sales, current listings, a marketing plan, and will provide their background and references. Evaluate each candidate carefully on the basis of their experience and qualifications.
Are they pricing your home correctly?
Home prices are determined by the marketplace, not by your emotional attachment or by what you feel your home is worth. You should work closely with an agent who will suggest establishing a realistic price for your home. They will help you to objectively compare the price, features and condition of all similar homes in both your neighborhood and other similar ones which have sold in recent months. It is also important to be familiar with the terms of each potential sale. Terms are often as important as price in today’s market.
Do they set themselves apart from the others by offering innovative marketing plans to sell your home fast and for top dollar?
Will they set up an aggressive marketing program to ensure your home is exposed to hundreds of qualified buyers? How much money does this agent spend in advertising the homes s/he lists versus other agents. In what media do they advertise (newspaper, magazine, Facebook, Google, TV, online, etc.) What does this agent know about the effectiveness of one medium over the other?
Are they accountable to you?
In other words, when they promise to sell your home for the price you mutually agreed upon, do they offer you a guarantee (in writing) that you will get this amount of money for your home?
Your Home Sold For 100% Full Market Value GUARANTEED
A new and innovative program that some agents offer actually guarantees, in writing, that you will receive 100% of the mutually agreed upon price for your home before you list.
Here’s How it Works!
When you list your home with an agent offering the 100% Full Market Value Guarantee program, here’s what happens:
1. This agent will review the Full Market Value Guarantee program with you and explain the details. (Call Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty the office of Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 to see a sample of information that may be found in such a certificate.)
2. They will then ensure that an aggressive marketing program is put in place to ensure your home is exposed to hundreds of qualified buyers.
3. They will also review what is required on your part to have your home in “showcase” condition in order to maximize the showing of your home to prospective buyers.
4. No empty promises. These agents put their money where their mouths are. They are accountable to you. The guarantee is in writing. If your home sale does not net you the price promised, these agents will pay you the difference out of their own pockets.
Your Home Sold for 100% of Market Value GUARANTEED or I Pay You the Difference
To Discuss the Sale of Your Home, call Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159 and Start Packing!
Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker license 01820322
