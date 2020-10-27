SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Investors of Class Actionc Suit

A National Shareholder Rights Firm Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%

Investor Files Class Action Against MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Alleging Company Mislead Shareholders; Shareholders Are Urgeed to Contacy to Contact the Firm

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

We fight everyday, as we have the last 20 yesrs, to protect shareholder rights, enhance shareholder protections, recover losses for defrauded investors, and seek reform through enhanced governance” — Timothy L. Miles

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles , who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, reminds investors that a purchaser of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 2, 2017 and July 1, 2020. The MEI Pharma class action lawsuit was commenced on August 10, 2020 in the Southern District of California and is captioned Bahat v. MEI Pharma, Inc., No. 20-cv-01543. MEI Pharma is a late-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. One of MEI Pharma's drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral histone deacetylase ("HDAC") inhibitor.If you suffered a loss due to MEI Pharma, Inc.'s misconduct, click here MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Accused of Misleading ShareholdersAccording to the complaint, in 2016 MEI Pharma entered into an exclusive license agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA, a Swiss pharmaceutical corporation ("Helsinn"), in which Helsinn would develop, manufacture, and commercialize Pracinostat while MEI Pharma received $20 million for the grant rights with the potential to receive up to $444 million in regulatory and sales-based milestones along with royalty payments. In August 2017, MEI Pharma and Helsinn announced the beginning of the Phase 3 Pracinostat trial after "the potential of [P]racinostat … was demonstrated in the Phase 2 study," touting that the "well-powered, rigorously designed Phase 3 study" would bring Pracinostat one step closer to becoming a treatment for those with AML. In later SEC reports and filings, MEI Pharma continued to tout the "potency" and median overall survival of patients in the Phase 2 trial of Pracinostat. Despite the Company's positive representations of the drug, on July 2, 2020, MEI Pharma announced it was discontinuing the Phase 3 Pracinostat trial, revealing that an interim futility analysis of the study "demonstrated [Pracinostat] was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the control group." On this news, MEI Pharma's shares fell 18% to close at $3.49 per share and has yet to recover.MEI Pharma Shareholders Urged to Contact the FirmIf you purchased MEI Pharma securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.About Timothy L. MilesTimothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2020 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AVPreeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble(2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).Contact:Timothy L. Miles, Esq.Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles124 Shiloh RidgeHendersonville, TN 37075Telephone: (855-846-6529)Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.timmileslaw.com SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. MilesLeading the Fight to Protect Shareholder Rights for Over 19 Years

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%