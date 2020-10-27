Elect to Adopt a Senior Dog This November
Stella, 15, reminds us to take time to smell the flowers. Old dogs can not only learn new tricks, they can teach us lessons about life. #AdoptedASeniorDog
Bring Home an Old Friend During Adopt a Senior Pet Month
People who have adopted a senior dog say they would do it again in a heartbeat. Older dogs make ideal companions. They're calmer, usually housetrained, and so grateful for a home and somebody to love.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there’s a silver lining to the pandemic, perhaps it’s that more Americans, longing for canine companionship, have opened their hearts and homes to at-risk senior dogs who might have never gotten a second chance.
— Lisa Lunghofer, Ph.D., Executive Director of The Grey Muzzle Organization
In celebration of Adopt a Senior Pet Month this November, The Grey Muzzle Organization is asking everyone who adores an old dog to share why they #AdoptedASeniorDog on social media. When you show and tell the world about the joy that senior dogs bring into our lives, you’ll help inspire others to adopt an old dog to be their devoted friend during times of quarantine and beyond.
What is it about mature mutts that steal our hearts? Share the endearing qualities that make your senior dog shine by entering Grey Muzzle’s online contest. Simply post a photo and brief comments on your choice of social media and in the comments section of The Grey Muzzle Organization’s Facebook page with the hashtag #AdoptedASeniorDog. You and your dog could be chosen as one of the top ten posts to appear on Grey Muzzle’s website and win prizes. And just by sharing your story, you’ll be helping senior dogs who are waiting in shelters win the best prize of all: a forever home. Check out the contest rules and details at greymuzzle.org.
“People who have adopted a senior dog say they would do it again in a heartbeat,” said Lisa Lunghofer, Executive Director of The Grey Muzzle Organization, a national nonprofit that provides grants to shelters and rescue groups helping to save and improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs across the nation. “Older dogs make ideal companions. They’re calmer than younger pups, usually housetrained, and so grateful for a home and somebody to love.”
In honor of Adopt a Senior Pet Month, The Grey Muzzle Organization is also releasing the results of a groundbreaking national study to examine efforts to promote the well-being of senior dogs and identify lifesaving strategies. This study was made possible by a generous grant from Maddie’s Fund.
According to a 2015 ASPCA survey, the adoption rate for senior dogs is lower than that of all other ages combined, and the live release rate is just over 50%. The Grey Muzzle Organization’s recent study, based on input from the group’s grantees including shelter directors, volunteers and senior dog adopters, found that the situation is changing and highlights innovative strategies to help save more at-risk senior dogs, age 7 and older.
“Our new study shows that despite obstacles and challenges facing senior dogs, it is possible to work together to achieve our vision of a world where every senior dog thrives and no old dog dies alone and afraid,” said Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer.
Barbara Castleman
The Grey Muzzle Organization
+1 505-310-3236
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Legends Love Old Dogs - Grey Muzzle PSA with Comedy Legends