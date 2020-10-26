Road Closure Route 4022 (Pleasant Valley Road) - Buffalo Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 4022 (Pleasant Valley Road) located in Buffalo Township, Washington County. The closure will be located between Route 3011 (McKee Road) and Reese Road. The closure will begin on Monday, November 2 and will continue until Friday, January 15, 2021.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing bridge and replace with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Route 221, Route 4024 (Rural Valley Road/Hewitt Road) and Route 3011 (McKee Road).

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

